3 Software Stocks to Snap Up in a Prospering Industry

The Zacks Computer Software industry is benefiting from the pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation drive across the globe. Software is ubiquitous and has become the focal point of technological innovation. Apart from running devices and applications, its usage has extended to managing infrastructure. The industry is gaining primarily from the ongoing cloud transition. The role of software is evolving. Further, with the continuation of remote work set up as well as mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model, demand for voice and video communication software as well as productivity software is expected to jump exponentially. These trends bode well for industry participants like Microsoft MSFT, Cadence Design Systems CDNS and PTC Inc PTC.





- Zacks

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS): Free Stock Analysis Report



PTC Inc. (PTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research