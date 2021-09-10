Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Software Stocks to Snap Up in a Prospering Industry

Computer Software industry participants like Microsoft (MSFT), Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and PTC (PTC) are benefiting from a steady digital transf...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The Zacks Computer Software industry is benefiting from the pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation drive across the globe. Software is ubiquitous and has become the focal point of technological innovation. Apart from running devices and applications, its usage has extended to managing infrastructure. The industry is gaining primarily from the ongoing cloud transition. The role of software is evolving. Further, with the continuation of remote work set up as well as mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model, demand for voice and video communication software as well as productivity software is expected to jump exponentially. These trends bode well for industry participants like Microsoft MSFT, Cadence Design Systems CDNS and PTC Inc PTC.



- Zacks

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

PTC Inc. (PTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Stocks Down Again but Positive Week Still Possible

Jim Giaquinto

Stocks

2 Buy-Rated Apparel Stocks to Dress Up Your Portfolio

Priyanka Mandal

Stocks

6 Reasons to Add FTI Consulting (FCN) to Your Portfolio Now

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

11 Mindset Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

Kate Hancock

Kate Hancock

China

Children and young gamers in China rent adult accounts to play video games due to new restrictions

Entrepreneur en Español
ent-o Insider

Corporate Platitudes that Celebrate the Historically Oppressed Must Be Followed by Actions

Santiago Villegas

Santiago Villegas

Read More