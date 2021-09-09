Nervos Network Price Predictions: How High Can the Red-Hot CKB Crypto Go in 2021?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leaves are soon going to change colors and start falling off the trees. Pumpkin spice lattes are now for sale at your local Starbucks. But somehow, it’s beginning to feel like spring all over again. That’s because the altcoin mania of April 2021 is coming back this September. Altcoins are booming left and right, and investors are starting to spread their bets over large swaths of cryptos in the hopes that one pops. Investors in the Nervos Network (CCC:CKB-USD) are among the newest winners of the game; Nervos Network price predictions are also in demand as investors wonder how high the coin can go.

Nervos is a pretty neat product for investors, especially those interested in decentralized finance (DeFi). With Nervos’ Universal Apps feature, users can port DApps from any network they want. The result is a network in which all the tools and wallets one might need are aggregated together for ease of use.

One of the biggest draws to Nervos is its scalability. Users can safely store crypto assets on a secure chain and execute transactions at high scale with the network’s smart contract capabilities. The network’s CKB coin is the fuel to the chain, providing a medium of exchange for buying other crypto assets. The company also lauds the token as a store-of-value, encouraging investors to hold onto the coin.

Nervos Network Price Predictions Ramp Up as CKB Passes Two Cents

Nervos’ CKB coin is a cheap buy for users; its price currently stands at two cents per coin. However, that’s not to say it has no growth potential. In fact, the two-cent value it has captured today is the result of a gain of 32% catalyzed this morning. On top of the coin’s seven-day gain of 30%, its appreciation has been very kind to Nervos investors. Since the beginning of August, the network has been able to double its market capitalization.

The valuation is a far cry from its all-time high of four cents, but it could very well capture a new high. It’s worth noting that the four-cent price was achieved in March, at the height of early 2021’s altcoin mania. With things looking awfully similar to that time, it could be worth buckling in and buying the coin.

What do analysts think about Nervos Network price predictions? Is the coin bound to retake previous highs? Let’s take a look:

Gov Capital sees the CKB coin retaking previous highs by this time next year. The outlet’s September 2022 prediction targets a five-cent valuation for Nervos.

WalletInvestor is taking a more conservative stance on Nervos. The outlet predicts that by September of next year, the coin will gain less than one cent on top of its current price.

DigitalCoin is offering up a long-term prediction on Nervos, and it does not call for huge sweeping gains. The outlet is pegging CKB for a five-cent valuation by early 2025.

CryptocurrencyPricePrediction offers one of the most bullish projections; by September of next year, the site says CKB could be worth more than six cents.

