Bedaya Center Joins Hands With Fifty One East To Host A Fashion Exhibition Showcasing The Work Of Talented Qatari Entrepreneurs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Bedaya Center for Entrepreneurship and Career Development, a joint initiative of Qatar Development Bank and Silatech, has collaborated with Fifty One East, Qatar’s leading department store, to organize an exhibition to highlight the talented work of Qatari entrepreneurs in the fashion domain.

Shutterstock

Entitled “Tomorrow’s Designers,” the collaboration between the two entities will facilitate the provision of a dedicated space at Fifty One East aiming to support talented and creative Qatari entrepreneurs by offering them the opportunity to showcase their fashion collections.

Besides this, Fifty One East will also conduct a workshop for the selected entrepreneurs on themes relating to the fashion industry such as current trends in global fashion, consumer strategies, purchasing processes, best pricing practices, and other such important topics.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abdulla Faleh Al Saeed, Board Member and General Manager of Bedaya Center, said, in a statement, “We are pleased to collaborate once again with Fifty One East, one of the leading names in the fashion and retail sector in Qatar. The extensive experience of Fifty One East will enable us to highlight the potential of talented Qatari entrepreneurs in the fashion industry, an industry that is gaining momentum and popularity around the world. Our collaboration will provide them with a unique opportunity to display their designs in one of the most prestigious luxury department stores in Qatar.”

Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East, said, “As we partner with Bedaya Center, we seek to support Qatari entrepreneurs interested in the fashion industry by providing a platform that enhances their aspiration to be among the leading designers in the local, regional and international markets, thanks to Fifty One East’s valuable experience and knowledge spanning more than 70 years in this field. Encouraging emerging Qataris in realizing their ambition has always been, and will continue to be, our duty, as they are the foundation of our future and valuable contributors to the economic and social development of tomorrow’s Qatar.”

The “Tomorrow’s Designers” exhibition is scheduled to run at Fifty One East for two weeks from September 18 to October 2, 2021, from 10 am to 10 pm daily. For more details, head to www.bedaya.qa.

Related: Fashion Focus: Nurturing Entrepreneurship In The MENA Region's Style Sector