Shiba Inu Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the SHIB Crypto?

In mid-June, it was announced that Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) would be listed on Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Coinbase Pro platform. However, since then, a number of challenges have made this difficult. Accordingly, investors putting forward Shiba Inu price predictions have largely been disappointed.

Indeed, since hitting a high earlier this year in May, SHIB crypto has seen a decline of approximately 80%. Investors banking on the Coinbase effect taking hold have been dismayed, voting with their wallets.

However, today SHIB has seen strong gains of around 6% on a relatively green day in the crypto world. This move appears to be more than a sympathy rally along with the sector. Today, Shiba Inu announced its tokens would be (finally) available for trading on the Coinbase Pro platform.

Should investors buy into this meme coin? Let’s take a look at what the experts think.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions

Currently, SHIB trades at $0.0000075 per token, at the time of writing.

FxStreet believes a 28% upswing in the near term could be possible for SHIB. However, “a decisive close below the range low at $0.00000549 will invalidate the bullish thesis and open the path for further descent.”

WalletInvestor puts forward one-year and five-year price forecasts of $0.000019 and $0.000063, respectively, for SHIB crypto.

CoinPriceForecast suggests SHIB could have 72% upside by the end of 2021 and as much as 700% upside by the end of 2033.

CoinQuora thinks SHIB could hit a bullish price target of $0.00009 in the next couple years, under the right conditions.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

