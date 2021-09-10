Dear Helium (HNT) Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for a 5G Launch on Sept. 22

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Access to the internet is a newfound priority worldwide. The access to the information and the vast communication the web offers up is incomprehensible, and many think unequal access to the internet leads to a wide gap in social equity. That’s why states like New York are fighting to connect all citizens with low-cost internet. Helium (CCC:HNT-USD) is a blockchain outfit that looks to connect users on a local scale with internet. Its newest product is one of its biggest yet, and Helium (HNT) crypto bulls should be taking notice.

Helium’s network seeks to connect users to the internet on a local scale with its hotspot devices. Users can obtain these devices to act as nodes on the blockchain network. Others in the local area to these nodes are then able to connect to the hotspots in order to use the internet. Nodes then earn rewards for supplying others with the signal. The network ensures this product to be a very safe one, thanks in large part to the hefty encryption offered up by blockchain technology.

The Helium (HNT) Crypto Dip Provides a Buying Opportunity Ahead of 5G Launch

Since you’re reading this, I know you use the internet. That means you know how annoying it is to have slow data speed. The internet slows to a crawl; pages load more slowly, videos buffer, images degrade in quality. Helium recognizes the annoyances of slow internet and thus seeks to find the fastest product to deliver to its users.

Its newest project, Helium 5G, seeks to combine the blockchain with the newest and fastest available internet technology. 20,000 5G-capable hotspots will be delivered to users who signed up for the launch, and the network says it will deliver one of the fastest and largest neutrally hosted networks in the nation. Hosts will be compensated with Helium (HNT) crypto for their services — the coin is currently trading at around $20.

The release of the hotspots is slated for Sept. 22, and users will begin receiving their hotspots shortly after. Today, the cost of HNT is dipping by about 11%. Ahead of the big launch, this downward trend could present a good buying opportunity.

