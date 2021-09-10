What Is Athena Bitcoin? 11 Things to Know as Little-Known ABIT Stock Rockets Higher

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Athena Bitcoin (OTCMKTS: ABIT ) stock is on the rise today as investors take extra interest in the crypto exchange company.

Athena Bitcoin operates a crypto ATM network that allows users to buy and sell digital currency.

All this requires is a crypto wallet and a smartphone.

It also boasts low fees for buying and selling crypto, as well as faster times than any online exchange.

One limitation is that the company does have purchase limitations that change depending on the location of each ATM.

While the company is expanding its presence, it currently only has a small number of ATMs up and running.

That includes 151 in the U.S. and 37 in South America.

The U.S. locations are mostly limited to California, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia.

However, there are a few others spread around other states.

In the case of South America, Athena Bitcoin ATMs are only available in Colombia and Argentina.

ABIT stock is on the move today as heavy trading pushes it higher. As of this writing, more than 151,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That might not seem like much, but it’s quite the jump over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 24,000 shares.

ABIT stock was up 61.1% as of Friday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

