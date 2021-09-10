Terra Price Predictions Surge as LUNA Becomes the No. 11 Crypto

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the biggest movers in the crypto world today is Terra (CCC: LUNA-USD ). Currently, the LUNA crypto is up more than 35% over the past 24 hours. This has made Terra one of the biggest gainers today and a cryptocurrency investors are watching closely right now. Accordingly, investors are increasingly wondering what the experts think in terms of Terra price predictions.

Source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock.com

As fellow InvestorPlace contributor Brenden Rearick commented on recently, there’s a lot going on with Terra. Terra is undertaking a massive Columbus 5 upgrade.

Indeed, like other cryptocurrency platforms, Terra is looking to get better, faster. These upgrades will allow for simplified token swapping, the primary use of this ecosystem.

Additionally, like other crypto platforms, this update will allow for token burning. This makes each individual LUNA token more valuable.

Such hard fork upgrades are being watched closely by crypto investors right now. These upgrades have the potential to drive real valuation enhancement in the near term. And based on the movement in LUNA today, the crypto is no exception.

Let’s dive into where some of the experts think LUNA could be headed from here.

Terra Price Predictions

At the time of writing, LUNA trades at $41.21 per token.

Coinpedia lists a rather wide bullish and bearish range. On the bull side, this site suggests LUNA could smash through $50 per token by the end of the year. However, should a bearish market take place, this token could trade around the $4 level.

WalletInvestor puts forward one-year and five-year price targets of $52.34 and $129.08, respectively, for LUNA.

FxStreet thinks investors should be wary of any move under the $18 level, as that could trigger a flash crash. Above that level, this site appears to be bullish.

