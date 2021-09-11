Follow the VCs in Cryptos & Buy the Dip with Confidence

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We have a saying on our team, and following it may be the biggest reason why we’ve been able to identify 21 different stocks and cryptos that have soared 10X or more.

The saying is really simple. It’s this: “Follow the VCs.”

Wall Street folks like to think of themselves as the masters of the financial universe. They’re not. Venture capitalist are – they’re the folks who start the party (they offer all the funding that enables startups to turn into public companies, which is the hardest and most important part of the journey), and they simply throw a better party (VC fund annual returns essentially double hedge annual returns).

When it comes to investing, then, VC funds are better and more influential than hedge funds. They’re the smart money. They’re the masters of the financial universe. They’re the ones you want to follow.

So, what do we do? We follow the VCs.

Follow the VCs!

Alas, what are the VCs doing right now? They’re buying lots and lots and lots of crypto.

Private equity firm 10T – backed by billionaire investor Alan Howard – just raised $750 million for a new crypto investment fund that the firm plans to invest in fast-growing crypto-based companies.

Famed Silicon Valley VC firm Andreessen Horowitz just announced a new $2.2 billion fund for its a16z crypto team, less than a month after the firm led a $111 million investment in one of our personal favorite tokens: Helium (CCC: HNT-USD ).

Crypto exchange FTX Trading scored a $900 million fundraising round in late July, that included SoftBank and which saw the company’s valuation balloon to $18 billion.

Blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos recently closed a $300 million Series D fundraising round, which included a long list of impressive and established VC firms with solid track records.

TRON, one of the world’s largest blockchain systems, just launched a $300 million fund to invest in GameFi projects over the next three years.

Accolade Partners is raising $175 million to launch its second crypto fund of funds. Similarly, South Korean crypto firm Hashed plans to launch a $170 million blockchain fund this month.

I’m not cherry-picking examples here.

There is a record amount of VC money flowing into the crypto space. Through the first six months of 2021, a record $17 BILLION had been invested into crypto projects. Things appear to picking up here over these last six months, and as a result, you could see 2021 total VC funding for crypto projects surpass $50 billion this year.

Wow… just wow…

And so, I repeat with conviction, VCs are rushing into the cryptocurrency markets .

I think you should follow those VCs. They’re the smartest guys in the market. And they’re saying, loud and clear, that cryptocurrencies are the future.

Cryptos: A Brave New World

I couldn’t agree more – meaning the recent “flash crash” in cryptos is a golden buying opportunity for long-term investors.

But you can’t just go out there and buy a random basket of cryptos, because the truth is that 99% of the cryptos in the market are all-show, no-substance. Long term, they’ll be failures.

The VCs are picking out the top 1% of cryptos by utilizing a team of blockchain experts to analyze the 6,000-plus cryptos in the market. But, unless you’re running a fund right now, you don’t have a team of blockchain experts at your disposal.

So let me offer you my team of blockchain experts.

I’ve assembled a very impressive team of crypto experts – including an NFT designer, a physicist and data scientist, one of the “founding fathers” of Bitcoin, and more – to find the best crypto investments in the market. These are some of the smartest folks I’ve ever met…

And together, we discovered something pretty shocking.

We discovered that every single cryptocurrency has a unique “code” – a unique set of critical metrics that ultimately determines the validity and probabilities of success of that crypto.

So, we developed a reliable, quantitative system to decipher that code, for every crypto. This system helps us identify the best cryptos in the market before they soar thousands of percent.

And this isn’t just hot air. It’s a proven system that has helped create a portfolio of cryptos that is up a jaw-dropping 760%.

This system could your greatest asset to follow the VCs and score 10X returns in the crypto markets.

So, I hope to see you on Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. Eastern, when I’m going to sit down and reveal this total game-changing cryptocurrency investment system at my first-ever Crypto Code Event.

Trust me. This is an event you do not want to miss. Click here to reserve your seat now.

P.S. If you’ve ever so much as dipped a toe into the cryptocurrency markets, you know that it can be a terrifying place, full of volatility. At first glance, charts that show Bitcoin crashing are scary! But when you dig deeper, you realize that any similarities to previous crypto crashes are completely bogus.

Ever heard the phrase “correlation does not equal causation”? The reality is that when you stack two squiggly lines up next to each other and play chartist to adjust the timeframes, you’re going to be able to correlate pretty much any two things in the world – and oftentimes, that correlation is going to be completely random, insignificant, and meaningless.

I’ll talk more about this significance of this in tomorrow’s essay. Until then, I continue to ask that you check for content daily up until our event begins Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. Eastern.

