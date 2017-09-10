Business idea! Everything you need to know to put a pottery

By Marissa Sánchez

Depositphotos.com

Why?

The restaurant industry is one of the most dynamic in the country: it generates more than 1.4% of the national GDP and 13% of the tourism GDP. In the midst of this vast gastronomic offer, the pozole stands out, a dish that has been prepared since before the Conquest and that with the arrival of the Spaniards on Mesoamerican soil was that elements that characterize it today were integrated, for example, the pig.

Although it seems like a complicated dish to make, the reality is that it is easy and in 40 minutes it is ready. Each state has its own style: there are from seafood, green and white; to the already very famous red pozole from Jalisco. The latter even attracts foreign tourism: four out of every 10 diners who came to one of the 16,000 restaurants in the Guadalajara metropolitan area (at Easter) were tourists who wanted to try either pozole, birria or typical snacks of the country, according to the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) in Jalisco.

As for the pairing, the pozole goes well with the most popular alcoholic beverages in the country: light beer, a rosé and red wine, among others.

How?

It is a family restaurant serving Mexican food specializing in pozoles (red, white, green, seasonal, etc.) and other typical dishes, such as enchiladas, tostadas and tacos. To do this, a space of at least 125 square meters must be prepared, in order to have chairs and tables at the disposal of diners (who can be from children and adolescents, to young people and adults). Preferably locate your business near residential or corporate areas, and at street level.

It contemplates an initial investment of up to $ 500,000 for the acquisition of furniture, kitchen equipment, staff training and a delivery motorcycle. Another tip is that since it is a food business, you should hire someone who is expert in restaurant administration and management (which includes supplies and inventory) to reduce waste and losses. This in the end will be reflected in better profits.

It offers a la carte service for those who want to consume within the establishment and connect with delivery services such as Uber Eats, Didi Foods or Rappi ; install a bar for customers who want to order take out; and home service with ordering by phone.

Remember that the quality of your food will be your best cover letter both to open your way in the market, and to maintain a loyal and recurring clientele.

Success example

In Mexico: Potzollcalli

