Mexican songs to celebrate Independence

It already smells like pozoliza!

Depositphotos.com

We are about to celebrate the anniversary of the Independence of Mexico and we cannot wait to try delicious dishes such as chiles en nogada, mole poblano, cochinita pibil, tostadas de pata, etc.

The Mexican Night is the celebration that Mexicans do every September 15 to commemorate the Grito de Dolores that Miguel Hidalgo gave at 11 pm to begin the insurgent struggle to turn Mexico into a sovereign country.

Tonight is important to us because we taste delicious dishes from our kitchen, but more than anything, because we celebrate with family and friends and a lot of music.

We share this playlist for you to play while enjoying a delicious pozole and shout: Viva México!

Image: via GIPHY

