How to make 2022 the year that Finally! Let's leave behind burnout

Christian Erfurt vía Unsplash

"Doing the same while expecting different results is the definition of madness", a phrase that has been attributed to Albert Einstein, Mark Twain and Benjamin Franklin, and that we need to take up again given the paradox we face: we seek greater well-being even though we persist in old practices that take us to the limit of the physical and emotional.

Let's take the most recent numbers from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), where the countries that make up the region registered an average of 1,687 hours worked a year in 2020. Mexico, however, recorded 2,124 hours a year, ranking as the country with the longest working hours, although that does not mean higher productivity.

Here is an alert for the leadership of organizations: what is the cost that the directors themselves are assuming for an inertia of rewarding working hours at the expense of their well-being? How can an organization remain productive where its collaborators - in All areas and levels - are they physically and mentally exhausted? How to detect negative feelings or cynicism related to the functions that they have to do? How constant is the feeling of ineffectiveness and lack of fulfillment?

Organizations must recognize the strength they have as drivers of initiatives that achieve positive impacts beyond their doors when they establish comprehensive approaches and not just business. According to our data, during the last three years, 74% of Gympass users did not attend a gym or did not have a fitness benefit before the company where they work offered these types of options.

It is also an indicator of the importance that employees give to having alternatives that allow them a physical and emotional well-being, which go beyond options for physical exercise or better nutrition, to attend to financial, mental and emotional well-being.

The wellness agenda is only going to get stronger. Let us remember that Mexico already has NOM-035 and that from 2022 the new International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) of the World Health Organization comes into force, which will include burnout as a work-related illness. Defined as the “result of chronic stress in the workplace, which has not been successfully managed”.

It is therefore essential to take this opportunity to determine how we want to start 2022, what actions and initiatives they build so that organizations strengthen their operation, leadership and recognition in an environment that is increasingly attentive to best labor practices as an ally for innovation and value impact to society.