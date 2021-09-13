Tennessee moved from an agrarian society to a more diversified economy during the 20th century. Several industries now dominate the state’s economy, including health care, automotive, finance, chemical, electronics and more. Tourism also forms a significant part of Tennessee’s economy, with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (in eastern Tennessee) being the most visited national park in the country. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Tennessee.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Tennessee

We have used the latest available profit figures to come up with the ten most profitable companies in Tennessee. These are the ten most profitable companies in Tennessee:

Delek US Holdings ($310 million)

Founded in 2001, this company deals in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. Delek has the following business segments: Retail, Refining, Logistics and Corporate and Other. Its shares have given a return of almost 1% YTD and over -25% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $7.3 billion in 2020, down from $9.3 billion in 2019. Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) is headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn. and employs over 3,700 people.

First Horizon ($440 million)

Founded in 1864, it is a financial holding company that offers mortgage banking, financing, checking accounts, savings products and other services to individuals and businesses. Its shares have given a return of almost 19% YTD and over -15% in the last three months. It posted an interest income of $1.9 billion in 2020, up from $1.3 billion in 2019. First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN) is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employs over 4,900 people.

FedEx ($540 million)

Founded in 1971, this company offers a range of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. Its shares have given a return of almost -1% YTD and over -12% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $83.79 billion in 2020, up from $69.22 billion in 2019. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employs over 389,000 people.

Tractor Supply ($562 million)

Founded in 1938, this company deals in the retail of farm and ranch products. Tractor Supply focuses on meeting lifestyle needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and small businesses. Its shares have given a return of more than 45% YTD and over 11% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $10.62 billion in 2020, up from $8.35 billion in 2019. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn. and employs over 24,000 people.

Eastman Chemical ($759 million)

Founded in 1920, this company deals in specialty chemicals. Eastman Chemical has the following business segments: Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers, and Additives and Functional Products. Its shares have given a return of more than 9% YTD and over -10% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $8.46 billion in 2020, down from $9.25 billion in 2019. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is headquartered in Kingsport, Tenn. and employs over 14,000 people.

Unum Group ($1,100 million)

Founded in 1848, this company provides financial protection benefits. Unum Group has the following business segments: Colonial Life, Unum US, Unum International, Closed Block and Corporate. Its shares have given a return of more than 12% YTD and over -14% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $13.16 billion in 2020, up from $12 billion in 2019. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn. and employs over 10,000 people.

International Paper ($1,225 million)

Founded in 1898, this company makes paper and packaging products. International Paper has the following business segments: Global Cellulose Fibers, Industrial Packaging and Printing Papers. Its shares have given a return of more than 17% YTD and over -6% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $20.58 billion in 2020, down from $22.38 billion in 2019. International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employs over 50,000 people.

AutoZone ($1,617 million)

Founded in 1979, this company deals in the retail and distribution of automotive accessories and replacement parts. Its shares have given a return of more than 30% YTD and over 11% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $12.63 billion in 2020, up from $11.86 billion in 2019. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employs over 75,000 people.

Dollar General ($1,712 million)

Founded in 1939, this company operates merchandise stores. Dollar General stores primarily offer everyday necessities, including food, snacks, health and beauty aids, housewares, basic apparel and more. Its shares have given a return of more than 3% YTD and over 4% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $33.75 billion in 2020, up from $27.75 billion in 2019. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn. and employs over 140,000 people.

HCA Healthcare ($3,505 million)

Founded in 1968, it is a health care service company that operates hospitals, urgent care centers, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms. HCA Healthcare shares have given a return of more than 56% YTD and over 23% in the last three months. It posted revenue of $51.53 billion in 2020, up from $51.34 billion in 2019. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and employs over 240,000 people.