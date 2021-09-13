Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Because of Scarlett Johansson? Simultaneous streaming of Disney premieres is over

Expected films like "Eternals" from Marvel Studios will hit the silver screen 45 days before they can be streamed.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last Friday Disney announced that the premieres of all its films from now on will be seen first in theaters before being available on its streaming platform.

Depositphotos.com

This decision comes in the middle of the legal encounter that the company is having with actress Scarlett Johansson due to the premiere of her movie Black Widow in the Disney + Premiere Access format.

Now Disney will give theaters 45 days of advantage so that they have exclusivity of their mega-productions. In this way, the animated film Encanto will hit theaters on November 24 and will arrive on Disney + until December 24. The same for other highly anticipated films like Marvel Studios' Eternals and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story , which will hit the silver screen 45 days before they can be streamed.

According to El Financiero , this resolution could help the film industry around the world to recover in the last quarter of the year. The newspaper notes that the simultaneous releases of Black Widow , Jungle Cruise and Cruella hurt movie profits and robbed movie theaters of revenue.

"Eternals" will premiere on November 5 / Image: Marvel LatAm

In August Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, had said that the decision to opt for streaming was due to have the flexibility to "follow the consumer wherever they go," as the rise of streaming has been driven by the pandemic.

More About Disney

Marketing

5 Corny Jokes Will Get You Past Cold-Calling Gatekeepers

David Walter

David Walter

Free market

Mercado Libre has benefits for streaming users and Hasn't anyone noticed?

Entrepreneur en Español
Streaming

Star Plus - Price and content in Mexico

Cine Premiere

Cine Premiere

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Disney

Because of Scarlett Johansson? Simultaneous streaming of Disney premieres is over

Entrepreneur en Español
Side Hustle

Teach English as a Foreign Language as a Side Hustle

Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats Sue New York City Over Restaurant Fees

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More