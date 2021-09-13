Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Lockheed (LMT) Wins $101M Deal to Procure Hellfire Missiles

Lockheed's (LMT) Hellfire missile is deployed by the armed forces of the United States and 15 other nations

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Lockheed Martin Corp’s LMT business segment, Missiles and Fire Control, recently secured a modification contract for procuring Hellfire missiles and containers. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL awarded the deal.

- Zacks

Valued at $101.3 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Sep 30, 2024.   Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando, FL.

Importance of Hellfire Missiles

Hellfire is an air-to-ground missile used on rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, which is deployed by the armed forces of the United States and 15 other nations. This reflects the widespread demand that this particular precision weapon enjoys globally.

What’s Favoring Lockheed?

In recent times, increasing geopolitical tensions across the globe have induced many nations to expand their military arsenal, with missiles constituting a significant part of that. The company, being one of the major missile makers in the United States, stands out among peers by virtue of its diverse programs and strong order bookings for different variants of missiles. This allows the company’s Missiles and Fire Control unit to deliver positive top-line growth.

In second-quarter 2021, revenues at the Missiles and Fire Control unit increased a solid 5% year over year. Given this unit’s proven expertise and increasing demand for its various missile programs, we expect consistent order flow for Lockheed Martin from the Pentagon. This, in turn, will enable the company’s missile business unit to continue to generate similar top-line growth in the coming days.

Moreover, the fiscal 2022 defense budget has provisioned a total of $20.4 billion investment for missile defense. Lockheed Martin provides high-quality missile solutions and its capability to develop new products per the requirement of the U.S. defense establishments makes us hopeful that the company will grab more deals, similar to the latest one, going forward.

Looking Ahead

Per Mordor Intelligence research firm, the global missile and missile defense market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the 2020-2025 period. With North America expected to continue to lead this market, such growth projections will certainly benefit U.S. missile makers, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies RTX, Northrop Grumman NOC, and Boeing BA, in the future.

Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin have declined 2.5% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.9%.

Zacks Investment Research

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Lockheed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



 



Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative. 

See Zacks’ Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Up 370% Year to Date, is Alpha Metallurgical Resources Still a Buy?

Imon Ghosh

Stocks

3 Top Stocks From the Rebounding Real Estate Development Industry

Stocks

Match Group (MTCH) Moves 4.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media Marketing

How Travel and Tourism Brands Can Leverage Social Media to Attract New Customers

Jonathan Riff

Jonathan Riff

News and Trends

Virgin Galactic Stock Drops After Test Flight Postponed

Entrepreneur Staff
Dear dear

Panam and Cielito Querido Café collaborate to create this special edition of tennis

Mariel Otero del Río
Read More