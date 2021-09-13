Is Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Volkswagen AG (VWAGY). VWAGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.90, which compares to its industry's average of 10.95. Over the past year, VWAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.65 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 9.07.

Another notable valuation metric for VWAGY is its P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VWAGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.15. Over the past 12 months, VWAGY's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.93.

Finally, investors should note that VWAGY has a P/CF ratio of 3.12. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.53. Over the past 52 weeks, VWAGY's P/CF has been as high as 5.30 and as low as 2.25, with a median of 3.10.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Volkswagen AG's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VWAGY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

