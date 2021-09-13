Are Investors Undervaluing HP (HPQ) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

- Zacks

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is HP (HPQ). HPQ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that HPQ holds a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HPQ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.97. HPQ's PEG has been as high as 4.30 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.30, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that HPQ has a P/CF ratio of 6.97. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. HPQ's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 27.35. Over the past year, HPQ's P/CF has been as high as 11.14 and as low as 6.82, with a median of 8.39.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that HP is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, HPQ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HP Inc. (HPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.