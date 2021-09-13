Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Exxon Mobil & Lowe's

Monday, September 13, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ), Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ), and Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Eli Lilly have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year to date period (+43.5% vs. +13.2%) on the back of strong demand for drugs like Trulicity and Taltz. A solid portfolio of new drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer is another positive.

The company has been regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through major business development deals. Generic competition, however, for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States, and price cuts in international markets like China, Japan and Europe remain as major top-line headwinds.

Exxon Mobil shares have gained +63% over the past year against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s gain of +47.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for ExxonMobil's upstream businesses.

In deep water Guyana resources, the firm announced new oil discoveries at Pinktail, Uaru-2, Longtail-3, and Whiptail. Improved realized oil and natural gas prices coupled with higher chemical margins have been boosting the company’s profit levels. Lower margins due to a weak refining business have been weighing on its downstream operations though.

Shares of Lowe's have gained +19.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s gain of +15.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well positioned to capitalize on demand for the home improvement market backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business.

Lowe's second-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from the strong execution of strategies to meet broad-based demand. The company’s new total home strategy that includes providing complete solutions for various types of home repair and improvement needs also bodes well. Market risks including foreign currency exchange rates and intense competition are major concerns though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AstraZeneca PLC ( AZN ), General Electric Company ( GE ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

