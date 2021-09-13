ViacomCBS (VIAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $40.37, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.

VIAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 16.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $28.09 billion, which would represent changes of -6.19% and +8.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VIAC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.16, which means VIAC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

