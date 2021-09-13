Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $41.47, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VSTO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, up 60.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $722.11 million, up 25.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion, which would represent changes of +66.12% and +22.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSTO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VSTO currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VSTO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.81, so we one might conclude that VSTO is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research