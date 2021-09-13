Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $639.52, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, REGN is projected to report earnings of $9.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.55 billion, up 11.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $53.22 per share and revenue of $12.88 billion, which would represent changes of +69.11% and +51.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that REGN has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.86, so we one might conclude that REGN is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, REGN's PEG ratio is currently 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

