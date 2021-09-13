SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $21.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 31.67% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.65% in that time.

SBOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SBOW is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 394.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73 million, up 59.74% from the year-ago period.

SBOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $312 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -71.82% and +75.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.24% higher. SBOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SBOW is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

