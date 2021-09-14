9 In 10 Professionals Believe Amalgam Work Is Essential For Work-life Balance: LinkedIn Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online professional network LinkedIn, on Tuesday, launched the ‘Future of Work’ perception study by research firm Censuswide.

Unsplash

The survey captures the sentiment of the Indian workforce towards the impact of remote work, their plans to return to work, and work model preferences for the future. The study dives deep to understand how working remotely is leading to burnout among professionals in India and leaving them hopeful for an office reboot. Top findings of the survey reveal that 86 per cent of professionals in India believe that a hybrid work model will help them strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives.

With a majority of professionals continuing to work remotely, conversations of burnout have increased dramatically across the workforce. The study shows that 1 in 3 professionals in India is burnt out due to increased workload (35 per cent) and stress (34 per cent) while working remotely in India. To shelter from such distressing times, professionals are prioritizing their well-being and finding ways to strike the right balance. In fact, half of India’s workforce believes that work-life balance (52 per cent) is just as important as their salary (52 per cent) today, the report said.

Looking into the future, the Indian workforce is convinced that a hybrid work model can alleviate their distress and help them disconnect. The study shows that nearly 9 in 10 (86 per cent) respondents think that hybrid work will positively impact their work-life balance. When asked why 48 per cent stated that a hybrid model would allow them to spend equal time on their personal goals and professional lives.

“Long-term remote work has left professionals fatigued in India. This has caused a shift in the idea of what is important in our lives and has led to what we call ‘The Great Talent Reshuffle’. Organizations are rethinking their entire work models, culture, and values, while employees are rethinking not just how they work, but why they work. At this time, we encourage companies to explore stronger flexible offerings and more mental health time off, as professionals are now seeking a greater balance and more fulfillment in their lives,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn.

Hybrid or not, professionals in India are keen to go back to the office. The study shows that more than 7 in 10 (72 per cent) respondents think working from home would negatively impact their career growth while more than half (55 per cent) said their professional learnings had already taken a severe hit. When asked why, more than half (54 per cent) of the workforce stated ‘less face-time with bosses and leaders’, while one-thirds (34 per cent) said ‘it gets harder to learn from peers remotely’, according to the report.

The study further reveals that nearly half (46 per cent) of India’s workforce wants to go back to the office, full time, because it makes them feel more productive and successful in a workplace setting. In fact, 7 in 10 (71 per cent) respondents agree that those who choose to work more from the office are more likely to be favoured by bosses or leaders. 9 in 10 (89 per cent) professionals also think going back to the workplace will help their finances because it’ll allow them to work more hours and make more money.

The study shows that more than 9 in 10 (93 per cent) professionals agree that working from home during the pandemic has positively impacted their physical health. Almost 3 in 5 (58 per cent) professionals feel healthier, not eating as much takeaway food, while 1 in 2 (51 per cent) found extra time to exercise more frequently when working remotely. In fact, 2 in 5 professionals say they want to work remotely going forward because it allows them to ‘choose work hours and location’ (42 per cent), and ‘spend more time with their loved ones’ (39 per cent).

Using the hashtag #FindTheBalance, the community on LinkedIn has also sparked conversations on how they feel and how they are finding the balance in this new remote work reality.

Vani Kola, managing director, Kalaari Capital, shares tips on how she has found the right balance while working from home, “Have something that gives you thinking time and me-time. For me, it's my daily meditation,” she stated.

For Ankur Warikoo, founder, Nearbuy.com, a regimented schedule has worked best. He added, “Having dinner by 6.30 pm, and winding down with family after that; and going to bed by 9.30 pm, that sets up for a balanced next day.