Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

Launched on 10/26/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $284.74 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors .

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.59%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.24%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 37.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Materials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Johnson Controls International Plc (JCI) accounts for about 5.67% of total assets, followed by Trane Technologies Plc (TT) and Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW).

The top 10 holdings account for about 47% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 24.05% and was up about 43.01% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/14/2021), respectively. PKB has traded between $34.38 and $54.37 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.37 and standard deviation of 34.79% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 30 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PKB is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.82 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $2.30 billion. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITB charges 0.41%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

