Why Fidelity National (FNF) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF.

Fidelity National in Focus

FNF may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 7, its P/S ratio of 0.9, and its decent dividend yield of 3.1%. These factors suggest that Fidelity National is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that FNF has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

But before you think that Fidelity National is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 21% in the past 60 days, thanks to two upward revisions in the past two months compared to none lower.



This estimate strength is actually enough to push FNF to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



So really, Fidelity National is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

