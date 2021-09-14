Original Series Going Public To Debut In October

The 10-episode weekly video series Going Public will launch on October 19th, following the stories of emerging company owners on their capital-raising journey. The show to stream on Entrepreneur.com will innovatively allow viewers to invest in real time as they watch the founders’ stories unfold.

Going Public

The first-in-its-kind series will allow the viewer to invest in companies, pre IPO and in real time, as they go through the fundraising process, “using the Regulation A+ process with the goal of ringing the bell on NASDAQ,” according to a release.

The show will follow the developments of three firms including PROVEN Skincare and Trebel, founded by Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan, and Gary Mekikian respectively.

Going Public will be hosted by Lauren Simmons, who at the age of 22 became the youngest woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, “and only the second Black woman in the entire history of the NYSE to have that position,” according to New York.

The series will allow customers and fans to gain ownership in the three companies involved, as they work to launch their public offering.

Mentors in the show will be Jaime Schmidt, founder of Schmidt's Naturals, Jeff Hoffman, global entrepreneur from Priceline.com – Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG)– and Josh Snow, founder of Snow Teeth Whitening.

Especial Features

According to Lauren Simmons on Forbes, in Going Public, “Viewers buy into a little bit of America, buy into a small business that is growing into a larger entity, and be a support system to them. You get to hopefully buy into the next Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).”

“Traditionally, in most IPOs you had to be an institutional investor,” she says. “You had to have a certain net worth. Now everyday Americans can have the access and the resources to really be on the ground floor.”

Going Public has partnered with INE Entertainment for the first season, whose production started on April 19th in Miami. The Emmy-nominated company is responsible for well-remembered shows like MasterChef and The Biggest Loser.

The show has a total accessible audience of 45 million, and for its click-to-invest feature, it has partnered with the likes of Crowdcheck, Dalmore Group, Issuance, Hybrid Financial, Prime Trust, and Roth Capital.

So, Going Public is ready to accomplish its mission: to democratize the IPO and increase access to alternative investments, previously reserved for the wealthy and connected.