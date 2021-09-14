The food & drug retail industry includes companies that own and operate supermarkets selling food and consumer staple products, drug retail stores and pharmacies, as well as general food retail stores. Moreover, the industry also includes companies that supply food products to other companies. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest food and drug stores.

reverent / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Ten Biggest Food And Drug Stores

We have used the latest available revenue numbers to come up with the ten biggest food and drug stores. These are the ten biggest food and drug stores:

GNC Holdings ($2,068 million)

Founded in 1935, this company focuses on health and nutrition related products, such as herbs, vitamins, sports nutrition, supplements, diet, minerals and energy products. GNC Holdings is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa. and has over 8,000 employees.

Grocery Outlet Holding ($2,559 million)

Founded in 1946, this company operates retail stores to offer name-brand consumables and fresh products. Its shares are down more than 36% year-to-date and over 27% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of $106.71 million in 2020, up from $15.42 million in 2019. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) is headquartered in Emeryville, Calif.

Weis Markets ($3,543 million)

Founded in 1912, this company owns and operates retail food stores. Weis Markets offer several products, including pharmacy services, bakery products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, general merchandise, dairy products, deli products and more. Its shares are up more than 15% year-to-date and over 2% in the last three months. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) is headquartered in Sunbury, Pa. and has over 23,000 employees.

Ingles Markets ($4,202 million)

Founded in 1963, this company operates a supermarket chain in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia. Ingles Markets offers products under four categories: perishables, grocery, non-foods and other. Its shares are up more than 54% year-to-date and over 5% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of $178.6 million in 2020, up from $81.58 million in 2019. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) is headquartered in Asheville, N.C. and has over 18,000 employees.

Sprouts Farmers Market ($5,634 million)

Founded in 2002, this company operates healthy grocery stores. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) primarily offers fresh, natural and organic products, including vitamins and supplements, fresh produce, dairy, frozen foods and more. Its shares are up more than 14% year-to-date but are down over 20% in the last three months. Sprouts Farmers Market is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz. and has over 30,000 employees.

Rite Aid ($21,674 million)

Founded in 1962, this company owns and manages retail drug stores. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has the following business segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. Its shares are up more than 12% year-to-date but are down over 19% in the last three months. The company posted a net loss of $100.7 million in 2020, down from $469.22 million in 2019. Rite Aid is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pa. and has over 42,000 employees.

Publix Super Markets ($38,462 million)

Founded in 1939, it is a supermarket chain that is employee-owned. In fact, it is the world’s largest worker-owned business. Publix posted strong numbers last year, including more than a 17% jump in sales on a yearly basis. The company is poised well for another great year. It has already opened 39 new supermarkets and is remodeling another 154 stores. Publix Super Markets is a private company that is headquartered in Winter Haven, Fla. and has over 200,000 employees.

Albertsons ($60,534 million)

Founded in 1939, it is a grocery company that is the second-largest supermarket chain in North America after Kroger. Its shares are up more than 70% year-to-date and over 49% in the last three months. Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) is headquartered in Boise, Idaho and has over 25,000 employees.

Kroger ($122,286 million)

Founded in 1883, this company operates supermarkets and multi-department stores. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) owns many popular brands, including Big K, Simple Truth, Check This Out…, and more. Its shares are up more than 35% year-to-date and over 11% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of $2.56 billion in 2020, up from $1.64 billion in 2019. Kroger is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and has over 430,000 employees.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ($136,866 million)

Founded in 2014, this company offers drug store services. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has the following business segments: Pharmaceutical Wholesale, Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. Its shares are up more than 23% year-to-date but are down over 9% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of $456 million in 2020, down from $3.98 billion in 2019. Walgreens Boots Alliance is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill. and has over 285,000 employees.