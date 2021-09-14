Is Tupperware Brands (TUP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Tupperware Brands (TUP). TUP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

TUP is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TUP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.63. Over the past 52 weeks, TUP's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.02.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TUP has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, our model also underscores that TUP has a P/CF ratio of 6.68. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.87. Over the past year, TUP's P/CF has been as high as 30.26 and as low as 5.12, with a median of 9.35.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tupperware Brands's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TUP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

