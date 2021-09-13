BTC, LTC, ADA, SHIB: Why Is Crypto Down Today?
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Crypto prices are down today as several major players in the space lose value among heavy trading.
The crypto market is definitely busy today but not everything is going as traders would like. Part of the problem has to do with fake rumors pushing one crypto in particular higher before sending it back down today.
Let’s take a look at what’s happening with a few of the top cryptos today.
Cryptos Down Today
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) prices are slipping 3.8% over a 24-hour period on Monday afternoon. This comes with a trading volume of $39.1 billion over the last 24 hours and 68% buy trading activity.
- Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) is falling 2.5% over a 24-hour period as of this writing. That comes with a trading volume of $7.4 billion over the last 24 hours and 59% buy trading activity. In the case of LTC, rumors of a deal with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) turned out to be fake and caused it to fall after a rally earlier today.
- Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is suffering a major blow today as it falls 10.4% in a 24-hour period. In combination with that, trading volume is $7.7 billion over the last 24 hours and it has a 75% buy trading activity.
- Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) finishes off our list of falling cryptos for today down by 6.6% over a 24-hour period today. With that is a $290.2 million trading volume over the last 24 hours and 85% buy trading activity.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
