3 Stocks to Play the Semiconductor-General Industry Strength

Companies in the Semiconductor – General industry are at the forefront of the ongoing technological revolution based on HPC, AI, automated driving, IoT and so on. These semiconductors also enable the cloud to function and help analyze the data into actionable insights that can be used by companies to operate more efficiently.



If anything, the pandemic has strengthened the conviction that these technological changes are required and inevitable, because it is these technology platforms that enabled us to function when it was unsafe for us to go to work or meet people. Even with the opening up of the economy, the race to digitization, cloud, AI, etc. is expected to continue at an accelerated rate, driving strong demand for semiconductors.



NVIDIA has pioneered and built a whole lot of this cutting-edge technology, so it remains a top recommendation. STMicroelectronics and Screen Holdings are seeing some momentum now.





- Zacks

Zacks Investment Research