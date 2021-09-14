PetroChina (PTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PetroChina (PTR) closed at $47.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 8.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.

PTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

PTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.98 per share and revenue of $344.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +381.38% and +22.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.97% higher within the past month. PTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PTR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.81, which means PTR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that PTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.