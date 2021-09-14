NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $84.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 0.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NEE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 5.97% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.69 billion, up 18.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $18.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.09% and +4.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. NEE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note NEE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.95, so we one might conclude that NEE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 4.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

