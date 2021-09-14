McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

McDonald's (MCD) closed the most recent trading day at $241.13, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 0.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MCD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MCD is projected to report earnings of $2.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6 billion, up 10.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9 per share and revenue of $22.94 billion, which would represent changes of +48.76% and +19.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MCD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. MCD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, MCD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.22, so we one might conclude that MCD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

