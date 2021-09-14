Matson (MATX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $83.66, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 13.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16% in that time.

MATX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MATX to post earnings of $4.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 198.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $954.36 million, up 47.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.43 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +202.48% and +42.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.96% higher. MATX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MATX has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.27, so we one might conclude that MATX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MATX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Matson, Inc. (MATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.