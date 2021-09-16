Celebrating the MENA Tech Business Ecosystem: Nominations Now Open For The Tech Innovation Awards 2021

The Tech Innovation Awards 2021 will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in the UAE, with the event aiming to celebrate the individuals and organizations that are shaping the tech industry in the MENA region.

Nominations are now open for the Tech Innovation Awards 2021, a new event being staged by Entrepreneur Middle East that will recognize and reward key players in the MENA tech business ecosystem.

The Tech Innovation Awards 2021 will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk in the UAE, with the event aiming to celebrate the individuals and organizations that are shaping the tech industry in the MENA region.

As an invitation-only event that will see the leaders of the regional tech industry come together for a gala ceremony, the Tech Innovation Awards 2021 will be presented in a number of different categories.

Nominations for the Tech Innovation Awards 2021 can be submitted through the event's official website, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process. For any further enquires about the Tech Innovation Awards 2021, please email mahdi@BNCpublishing.net.

Submit your nominations for the Tech Innovation Awards 2021 here

