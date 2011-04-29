10 minutes with Jorge Zavala

Jorge Zavala is one of the most recognized promoters of innovative companies in Mexico and the United States. Since 2004, he has been the CEO of one of the high-tech business accelerators that are part of TechBA. This program of the Ministry of Economy and the Mexico-United States Foundation for Science (FUMEC) supports entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized companies to have rapid growth in Mexico and abroad.



Jorge has more than 30 years of experience in business management and as a venture capital investor, having founded seven of his own companies. With this trajectory and from his position at TechBA Silicon Valley , in San José, California, he has helped the creation and expansion of more than 400 businesses in the United States. He firmly believes that " innovation in organizations is what will make it possible to reduce the economic gap and generate better quality jobs in Mexico."



What is innovation?

It is the transformation of ideas into an action that benefits a consumer. It is not simply technological development or invention, but how I use the tools that are around me, the ideas or concepts and unite them in a solution. This assembly is a first step and then comes the way in which I take that solution to the market to do things differently, that generate a different result.



Where is Mexico located?

It is one of the important steps that we have to take. Move from quality and continuous improvement of processes and jump to do true innovation. The Mexican has a unique characteristic: we are extremely creative, but we have the problem of a lot of initiative and very little "finishing" and we need to act more. We have our innovations in our heads, we talk about them, but we are afraid that our ideas will be stolen and we never execute them.

Besides that fear, what is the biggest problem that we face when undertaking?

When we create something innovative, the biggest competitor we have is time. We have to see how to make our idea reach the market in the shortest possible time. As Mexicans, we must transform that mentality of decision into a mentality of action. Think the ideas, put them in black and white, find the people you need to put it together, and above all, get this team to work with a clear goal: get our idea of a product or service to a consumer who is willing to pay. for her.

What does it take to create an innovative company?

People think that to start a startup (highly innovative business with great growth potential) you need money, but no. What is required is to make a decision and know that it is going to suffer to see an idea turned into a product. None of the world's greatest innovators had the resources, but instead of caring about it, they took action.



In addition, entrepreneurs must land their idea and look for something that is essential: mentoring. There is nothing better to be guided by someone who has already done their business. And that is our first objective and our main activity in Silicon Valley.



How do you get mentoring?

In Silicon Valley we have hundreds of people who have started a business, who have sold it for millions of dollars, and who are willing to sit down for a couple of hours and tell entrepreneurs how to get their idea to market. However, it is the entrepreneur's job to maintain interest and activity so that those people who started giving him advice continue by his side. And it is that the more challenges that new entrepreneur poses, that mentor will want to continue supporting him, as long as the results are being delivered. It is a kind of currency, what we call smart money, because it is good to have money for aid, but if there is no smart thing, that is, those ideas, there is nothing.



Is it currently a good time to undertake?

In Mexico today we are at the best time for many entrepreneurs to create new ideas. The cloud computing revolution makes it easy for us to do so with a very low investment. We can do, for example, marketing developments, which can be used with these viral concepts that require relatively little money.



