3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Mortgages Fund Class A Shares GSUAX aims for a high level of total return consisting of income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities representing direct or indirect interests or that are collateralized by adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage loans or other mortgage-related securities of U.S. issuers. GSUAX has three-year annualized returns of 3.8%.

Christopher J. Hogan is one of the fund managers of GSUAX since 2009.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A GOIAX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in underlying equity funds. While 15% of its assets are invested in the underlying dynamic funds, approximately 30% of its assets are invested in fixed-income funds. GOIAX has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%.

GOIAX has an expense ratio of 1.00% compared with the category average of 1.29%.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A GSMIX seeks a high level of current income that is exempted from the regular federal income tax. GSMIX invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States. The fund may also invest in private activity bonds, whose interest may be a preference for the purpose of federal alternative minimum tax. GSMIX has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%.

As of the end of June 2021, GSMIX held 3,685 issues with 0.89% of its assets invested in Puerto Rico Sales Tax Fing Corp Sales Tax Rev 4.329%.

