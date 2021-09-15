Stanley Black (SWK) to Buy Excel Industries, Expand Product Lines

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK on Sep 13 announced that it has entered into a definitive deal for the acquisition of Excel Industries. The value of the transaction is $375 million.



The company's shares have declined 2.2% in the past couple of days, eventually closing the trading session at $182.38 on Tuesday.



Headquartered in Hesston, KS, Excel Industries specializes in designing and manufacturing of commercial and residential turf-care equipment. The company sells its products through 1,400 independent equipment dealer outlets in the United States and Canada under the brands — Hustler Turf Equipment and BigDog Mower Co. As noted, the company is expected to generate revenues of more than $375 million for 2021.

Acquisition Rationale

The addition of Excel Industries’ expertise in turf-care equipment and professional team will help in strengthening the outdoor product offerings and innovation capabilities of Stanley Black. Excel Industries’ widespread dealer network along with its strong customer base will also enable the company to enhance its footprint in the outdoor products end market.



Stanley Black anticipates the acquisition to be modestly accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in the first year. The contribution is expected to be 15-20 cents per share by the third year. The completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to be funded through the company’s proceeds from borrowings and cash in hand.



Exiting the second quarter of 2021, Stanley Black’s cash and cash equivalents were $440.4 million.

Other Inorganic Moves

The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. Stanley Black acquired a 20% stake in MTD Holdings Inc. in January 2019. In August 2021, the company announced its decision to buy an 80% stake in MTD Holdings Inc. for $1.6 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to boost its product offerings, channel opportunities, and innovation capabilities. Also, in February 2020, it acquired Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, which has been enhancing its engineered fastening business.



Acquisitions had a positive impact of 1% on revenues of the Security segment in the second quarter of 2021.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

The company, with a $29.7-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to benefit from its solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts, and inorganic activities. However, rising costs and expenses pose a concern.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Year to date, the company’s shares have gained 2.2% against the industry’s decline of 5%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings moved up 4.1% to $11.63 for 2021 on six upward estimate revisions against none downward. Over the same time frame, the consensus estimate for 2022 earnings inched up 1.6% to $12.34 on six upward estimate revisions against one downward.

