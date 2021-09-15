Dream Finders (DFH) to Acquire McGuyer, Expands in Austin

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH has inked a deal with Houston, TX-based homebuilder, McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI), to acquire homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets. The transaction is expected to close in fourth-quarter 2021. However, the terms of the deal were kept under wraps.



Per the deal, DFH expects to acquire approximately 1,850 homes in backlog. Also, it plans to acquire 200 finished lots at closing and finished lot options to purchase an additional 4,500 lots. The company anticipates owning and controlling more than 40,000 lots and 220 plus active selling communities after the closing of the transaction, collectively.



Meanwhile, MHI stakeholders will retain approximately 1,000 finished lots and DFH will have the option to purchase the finished lots in the next two years subsequent to closure. MHI has closed more than 2,000 homes in 2020, with an average sales price of $441,779, generating revenues in excess of $900 million. So far, MHI has closed more than 55,000 homes across the Texas markets.



Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders’ chairman and CEO, said, “The MHI transaction will significantly increase our geographic operations in the Austin region and will allow us to expand into Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. These metro areas rank as some of the largest and fastest growing residential homebuilding markets nationally with aggregate permits in excess of 120,000 annually. We are excited to get to work and anticipate making significant capital investments in these new markets, with the goal of being one of the largest builders in Texas.”

- Zacks

DFH’s Growth Efforts Bode Well

Over the past years, DFH has been seeking buyouts that expand its presence and boost growth. The recent deal will be its fourth builder acquisition since 2019, demonstrating its discipline and expertise in M&A. In January, it acquired Orlando-based homebuilder Century Homes Florida, LLC from Tavistock Development Company. On Oct 5, 2020, DFH completed the buyout of the H&H Homes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have underperformed its industry in the past six months. Nonetheless, estimates for 2021 earnings have moved 32% up in the past 60 days, solidifying its growth prospects. The recent move is likely to boost investors’ sentiments.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Some top-ranked stocks in the same industry include MI Homes, Inc. MHO, Meritage Homes Corporation MTH and Toll Brothers Inc. TOL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.



MI Homes, Meritage Homes, and Toll Brothers’ earnings for the current year are expected to rise 63.3%, 72.4%, and 80%, respectively.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Free Stock Analysis Report



MI Homes, Inc. (MHO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research