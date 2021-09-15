These Are The Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Joel Greenblatt

Joel Greenblatt is an American investor, hedge fund manager and author. He is the founder of Gotham Capital and has also come up with many books on investing that detail his knowledge and tactics of nailing the stock market. Greenblatt is a value investor and an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Joel Greenblatt.

- Valuewalk

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Joel Greenblatt

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (Q2 2021) to come up with the ten top stock holdings of Joel Greenblatt. Following are the ten top stock holdings of Joel Greenblatt:

Applied Materials

Greenblatt owns about 106,430 shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) with a value of over $15 million, and accounting for 0.6% of his portfolio. Applied Materials shares are up more than 140% in the last one year and over 2% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $17.2 billion in 2020, up from $14.61 billion in 2019. Founded in 1967, this company offers materials engineering solutions to make new chips and advanced displays.

Target

Greenblatt owns about 65,030 shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) with a value of over $15 million, and accounting for 0.7% of his portfolio. Target shares are up more than 3% in the last one year and over 4% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $93.56 billion in 2020, up from $78.11 billion in 2019. Founded in 1902, this company owns and operates general merchandise stores.

Oracle

Greenblatt owns about 226,200 shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) with a value of over $17 million, and accounting for 0.7% of his portfolio. Oracle shares are up more than 42% in the last one year and over 12% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $40.48 billion in 2020, up from $39.07 billion in 2019. Founded in 1977, this company offers products and services addressing corporate information technology needs.

Pfizer

Greenblatt owns about 477,230 shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) with a value of over $18 million, and accounting for 0.8% of his portfolio. Pfizer shares are up more than 28% in the last one year and over 13% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $41.91 billion in 2020, up from $41.17 billion in 2019. Founded in 1849, Pfizer is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company.

Walmart

Greenblatt owns about 134,570 shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) with a value of over $19 million, and accounting for 0.8% of his portfolio. Walmart shares are up more than 5% in the last one year and over 5% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $559.15 billion in 2020, up from $523.96 billion in 2019. Founded in 1962, this company operates a chain of hypermarkets, grocery stores and discount department stores.

Facebook

Greenblatt owns about 95,500 shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) with a value of over $33 million, and accounting for 1.4% of his portfolio. Facebook shares are up more than 42% in the last one year and over 13% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $85.97 billion in 2020, up from $70.7 billion in 2019. Founded in 2004, it is a social networking company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more social platforms.

Alphabet

Greenblatt owns 14,503 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a value of over $35 million, and accounting for 1.5% of his portfolio. Alphabet shares are up more than 88% in the last one year and over 18% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $182.35 billion in 2020, up from $161.4 billion in 2019. Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that deals in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies.

Apple

Greenblatt owns 275,773 shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with a value of over $37 million, and accounting for 1.6% of his portfolio. Apple shares are up more than 32% in the last one year and over 13% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $274.15 billion in 2020, up from $259.97 billion in 2019. Founded in 1976, this company specializes in consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.

Amazon

Greenblatt owns 12,622 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a value of over $43 million, and accounting for 1.8% of his portfolio. Amazon shares are up more than 12% in the last one year and over 1% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $386.06 billion in 2020, up from $280.52 billion in 2019. Founded in 1994, Amazon deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Microsoft

Greenblatt owns 191,591 shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with a value of over $51 million, and accounting for 2.2% of his portfolio. Microsoft shares are up more than 46% in the last one year and over 16% in the last three months. The company reported revenue of $168.09 billion in 2020, up from $143.02 billion in 2019. Founded in 1975, Microsoft develops and sells software, services, devices, and solutions.