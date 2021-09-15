Apple Watch Series 7 come with a 20% larger screen

This Tuesday, September 14, Apple held an event where it presented its line of products for the end of the year.

Apple

Among the most prominent launches was the Apple Watch Series 7 that now brings smart watches with a 20% larger screen and a brightness that increases by 70 percent.

Image: Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 Features

Display: The Retina display will be able to display 50% text and will have a full keyboard for typing messages. The glass is more than twice the thickness of the previous model.

System: The watchOS interface of the Apple Watch Series 7 will also feature a redesign to display 50% more text and it also has a full keyboard that you can tap or swipe to type text messages.

Battery: The new Apple Watch goes from zero to 80% on battery in 45 minutes, which means that the charge improved by 33 percent.

Straps: Straps already on the market are compatible with Apple's 7 series of smartwatches. They will come in five new colors: Green, Blue, Red, Stellar White, and Midnight Blue.

Image: Apple

Design: The Apple Watch Series 7 chassis was made with IP6X protocol and has WD50 water resistance. It is finished in aluminum and stainless steel with five new colors, including a dark green and a pearl color. In addition, you will have an option with details in titanium.

Software: Apple introduced the Fitness + service, a system that seeks to accompany users' healthy lives by offering training tools for cyclists and skiers, as well as guided meditations and choosing from 11 types of routines, including HIIT, Strength, Pilates and Yoga. It will be present in 15 countries by the end of 2021 with subtitles in six languages. Supports Fall Detection functionality, optimized for cycling and other exercises, you can call emergency services if you happen to suffer a fall.

Tools: This smartwatch also includes an oximeter and an application to measure heart rate. Another app to highlight is the sleep meter that analyzes breathing patterns at rest.

Price: The Apple Watch Series 7 customer cost will start at $ 399 and will be available in the fall. At the moment there is no price information for Mexico.

Find more information from the official website of the Apple Watch Series 7 .

Image: Apple