Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

- Zacks

Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC: This specialized financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.

Credit Acceptance’s shares gained 6.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

UFP Technologies, Inc. UFPT: This company that designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

UFP Technologies’ shares gained 3.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST: This global drug delivery technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

West Pharmaceutical’s shares gained 2.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH: This holding company for MetaBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Meta Financial Group’s shares gained nearly 2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

