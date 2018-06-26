10 curious facts about entrepreneurship in Mexico that you should know

We should applaud and, for a moment, recognize that in Mexico we are doing things well. The reality is that there are more and more entrepreneurs seeking to make an impact in the country. I wish there were many more but for now I think we are on the right track.



Today we see how the new generations begin to have more the entrepreneur's chip than the chip of working for a company and this must be encouraged with everything.

DepositPhotos

To all this, I was curious about how much data there is about entrepreneurship in Mexico. The reality is that there is not much, but here are some curious facts that I found about entrepreneurs in the country.

33% of entrepreneurs in Mexico are between 25 and 34 years old . 1 in 3 Mexicans who want to start a business do not do so for fear of failure . 3 out of 10 entrepreneurs started their business out of necessity. The rest to seek a better lifestyle and growth. 66% sell less than $ 500,000.00 pesos a year and 80% sell less than $ 1 million a year. 89% started with their own or family money vs 3% who received formal investment . 54% of those who start a business today are single . 66% of entrepreneurs are men vs 34% women. 75% of companies close before the end of the second year. 14% of new companies obtain income outside the national market. 52% of businesses are operated from home / without an office.

I think all this gives us a good idea of the entrepreneurial landscape that exists today in Mexico. However, there is still much to do. I am convinced that our responsibility as entrepreneurs is to constantly inform and educate ourselves to raise the statistics and every day to be a stronger community with greater impact.



As always, thank you for reading me and I await your comments to be able to talk.

