Best Energy Penny Stocks to Buy Under $4? 3 For Your Watchlist

3 Top Energy Penny Stocks For Your Under $4 Watchlist

If you’ve invested in penny stocks or blue chips in the past few weeks, you’ve likely seen the rise of energy stocks during that time. While there isn’t one reason specifically that penny stocks in the energy industry have risen during that time, there are a few that we can attribute it to.

For one, over the past few years, there has been a major emphasis on a sustainable future. This has highlighted renewable energy stocks, and specifically, those in solar, uranium, wind, and more. While more pure-play oil and gas energy stocks like Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) have performed well, investors do seem to be focused on those with renewable intentions.

Going back for a moment, uranium stocks are one of the areas that investors are focused on right now. This includes players like Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) and many others. It’s worth noting that shares of UROY stock are up by over 13% today and almost 100% in the past month. This is another clear indication that renewable energy stocks may be here to stay.

So, while there is a sizable amount of momentum in the energy industry right now, it’s best to do all the research you can to stay ahead in the market. Considering this, let’s take a look at three energy penny stocks that you may want to check out under $4 right now.

3 Energy Penny Stocks to Watch Under $4 Right Now

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE)

Up by around 7% at midday are shares of the pure-play energy penny stock, GTE. This gives it a five-day gain of almost 20% bringing its twelve-month uptick to over 175%. Gran Tierra has a large portfolio of energy-producing resources based in Colombia and Ecuador. And, the company is continuously pursuing new opportunities in other areas as well. While no news is sparking today’s gain other than overall bullishness on energy, GTE did make an announcement only a few weeks ago.

The company stated that it appointed Alison Redford to the Board of Directors of Gran Tierra. In regard to this, Gran Tierra’s Board Chair Robert Hodgins stated “we are pleased to welcome Alison Redford to Gran Tierra’s Board of Directors. Alison brings a wealth of government, regulatory and international experience and will add valuable perspective to our Board. We look forward to working with Alison and benefitting from her knowledge and expertise.”

In the company’s second-quarter 2021 results, it posted total production up 14% YoY. In addition, it stated that it should have free cash flow in the second half of the year of $100-120 million which is quite substantial. On top of this, the company stated that it lowered its net loss by 53% which is an encouraging sign for the company. So, considering all of this, will GTE stock be on your watchlist this month?

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL)

Another big gaining energy penny stock of the day is Tellurian Inc. By midday, shares of TELL stock had shot up by over 13% to north of $3.50 per share. This brings its one-month and one-year gains to over 27% and 175% respectively. Again, we see the large bullishness of the energy industry right now, reflected in this price increase. One of the reasons for this is the pandemic slowing in severity. This has resulted in people returning to work, school, and increased travel. All of this means that the demand for fuel has greatly increased during that time.

And as a result, so has the price of TELL stock. It’s worth noting that we’ve covered TELL stock frequently in the past few weeks for both its sizable gains and its overall momentum. The most recent news from Tellurian came when it announced the withdrawal of its senior note offering.

“Clearly the massive retail investment market has been disruptive to the old rules guiding institutional investing, first in equities and now in bonds. Of course, we are disappointed with NASDAQ’s decision and wish it would have advised us earlier in the process. The good news is that Tellurian has plenty of liquidity, we achieved a BBB+ investment-grade rating, and we established a viable market for our debt securities.” Executive Chairman of Tellurian, Charif Souki

So, despite this underwhelming news, it does look like Tellurian has a lot on the horizon for its business. Considering the current ecosystem of the energy industry, will TELL be on your penny stocks watchlist this month?

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG)

Last on the list of energy penny stocks that are in focus right now is Ur-Energy Inc. While its 2% gain by midday today is nothing to write home about, its twelve-month uptick of over 230% could be. As its name may suggest, Ur-Energy is a provider of uranium to the various energy markets around the world. And, recently, uranium stocks have been heating up after prices for the compound hit several multi-year highs in recent weeks.

It’s also worth noting that uranium stocks are discussed frequently on Reddit, adding to both its gaining potential and overall volatility. Many investors believe that the bull run with uranium right now is only just getting started, and there are a few reasons for that. For one, uranium is an extremely energy-dense material and can provide high quality, cost-effective, and renewable energy with little to no greenhouse emissions.

Despite the stigma around nuclear power, it is quite safe and could become the future of sustainable energy. As a result, we’ve seen the prices of companies like URG shoot up in recent months. So, whether you believe in the future of uranium as an energy source or not, there’s no doubting its potential. And because of that, URG stock could be worth adding to your list in September.

Energy Penny Stocks Continue to Reach New Heights

In the past two weeks or so, investors have watched as energy penny stocks shoot up in big numbers. And as a result, many have focused on both renewable and non-renewable energy stocks. As always, it’s extremely important to understand exactly what the company’s placement in the industry is and how to use that to your advantage.

Considering that there are so many energy penny stocks to choose from, it can be difficult to pick just a handful for your watchlist. But, with the right research, making money with penny stocks can be entirely possible.