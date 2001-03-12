RadioShack Nabs Baseball's Rodriguez

<b></b>

March 12, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York, NY-In his first endorsement deal since signing the richest contract in sports history, Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez agreed to a three-year contract to become a spokesperson for RadioShack. At the same time, RadioShack has agreed to a three-year sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball and will become title sponsor of All-Star balloting.

Tim Brosnan, an executive vice president in the baseball commissioner's office, said the value of MLB's deal is more than $10 million.

As part of the package, RadioShack takes over from Pepsi and seasontickets.com as the primary sponsor of All-Star voting, and will be the title sponsor of this year's season opener between Texas and Toronto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on April 1.

As part of the agreement, RadioShack will sponsor All-Star Sunday for the next three seasons and will buy time on baseball's national broadcasts, subject to negotiations with Fox and ESPN. -CNNfn