Dr. Vinyl Purchased By European Master Franchisee

<b></b>

March 1, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lee's Summit, Missouri-Leather and vinyl repair franchise Dr. Vinyl and Associates Ltd. has been purchased by Dr. Vinyl AG, formerly the company's European master franchisee. The Austria-based team of Richard Reinders, Hans Mayr and Harald Moser bought the company from Tom Buckley, Jr., who bought the company from its founder in 1986.

"In making this transfer of ownership," said Buckley, "I believe that our franchise system will enjoy the very best of both worlds-continuing enlightened and committed ownership as well as the same experienced management team." -Dr. Vinyl and Associates