Victory Capital (VCTR) August AUM Rises Sequentially to $164.9B

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $164.9 billion for August 2021. The results reflect a 1.3% rise from the $162.9 billion reported on Jul 31, 2021.

- Zacks

At the end of August, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM inched up 1.9% from July to $31.3 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 1.4% sequentially to $15.7 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 2.1% from July to $16.2 billion in August, while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $20.2 billion edged down marginally.

Victory Capital recorded $41.1 billion in Solutions, up 2% from the $40.3 billion reported in July. The Fixed Income AUM came in at approximately $37 billion, up marginally from the prior month. Other assets decreased 11.8% to $383 million on a sequential basis.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform will likely keep supporting its performance in the days to come.

Shares of the company have gained 27.5% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 18.8% rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of Aug 31, 2021. This reflects a 2.4% increase from the prior month’s $1.62 trillion.

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded a 1.6% rise in the preliminary assets under management (AUM), as of Aug 31, 2021, from the previous month. The total AUM balance aggregated $282.8 billion, marking an increase from the prior month’s $278.4 billion.

Franklin Resources BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $ 1,572.1 billion for August. This highlighted a marginal rise from the $1,557.3 billion recorded as of Jul 31, 2021.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.