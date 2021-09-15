Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Victory Capital (VCTR) August AUM Rises Sequentially to $164.9B

Victory Capital's (VCTR) August AUM up sequentially to $164.9 billion on higher AUM in fixed income, U.S. Mid Cap equity and U.S. Large Cap equity ass...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $164.9 billion for August 2021. The results reflect a 1.3% rise from the $162.9 billion reported on Jul 31, 2021.

At the end of August, the company’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM inched up 1.9% from July to $31.3 billion, while the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM rose 1.4% sequentially to $15.7 billion. Moreover, the Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM climbed 2.1% from July to $16.2 billion in August, while the U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $20.2 billion edged down marginally.

Victory Capital recorded $41.1 billion in Solutions, up 2% from the $40.3 billion reported in July. The Fixed Income AUM came in at approximately $37 billion, up marginally from the prior month. Other assets decreased 11.8% to $383 million on a sequential basis.

The sound positioning of Victory Capital’s integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly-evolving industry and effectiveness of the distribution platform will likely keep supporting its performance in the days to come.

Shares of the company have gained 27.5% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 18.8% rally.

Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW reported preliminary AUM of $1.68 trillion as of Aug 31, 2021. This reflects a 2.4% increase from the prior month’s $1.62 trillion.

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded a 1.6% rise in the preliminary assets under management (AUM), as of Aug 31, 2021, from the previous month. The total AUM balance aggregated $282.8 billion, marking an increase from the prior month’s $278.4 billion.

Franklin Resources BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $ 1,572.1 billion for August. This highlighted a marginal rise from the $1,557.3 billion recorded as of Jul 31, 2021.



