Franchise Seminars and Exhibits To Be Held in Coming Months

Franchise Expo Paris will be held March 30 to April 2 at Porte de Versailles in Paris. The event, which is sponsored by the French Franchising Federation, features conferences on topics like master franchising and lease negotiations, as well as more than 300 franchisor booths. -Reed Exhibition Companies

The Franchise Center at the University of Texas at El Paso is holding it's annual 2½ Day Seminar of the Franchise Management Certificate Program April 19-21 at the El Paso Camino Real Hotel. The seminar will cover issues related to finding, starting and running a franchise. -The Franchise Center

The Institute for Franchise Management at the University of St. Thomas is presenting its Mini MBA in Franchise Management. The university is offering two modules at its campus in Minneapolis: Module I will be held June 7-9, June 14-16 and September 20-22; Module II will be held June 11-13, June 18-20 and October 22-24. -Institute for Franchise Management

