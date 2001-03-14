Whataburger Signs First New Franchisee In More Than A Decade

Corpus Christi, Texas-Houston businessman Theldon Branch has done something no one else has done in more than a decade-become a new Whataburger franchisee. The company marked the occasion with a signing ceremony at Whataburger's corporate offices.

The company began actively interviewing new franchisees last year as part of its new growth initiative under new president Tim Taft. Branch, who is planning to open five Whataburger restaurants in the next 24 months, was selected to be the first new franchisee after an intensive qualification process.

Taft said Branch's extensive franchisee experience, including nine years as a multiple Wendy's franchisee and his current franchise agreement with Church's Chicken in the Houston area, made him the perfect candidate.

"Theldon Branch is a proven success as an operator of quality quick-service restaurants," Taft said. "He represents what the new franchise initiative is all about: bringing new people into the Whataburger family who will understand and uphold our commitment to being the best burger company in the industry."

Branch, operating as Houston Food Group Inc., has nonexclusive rights to open five restaurants in Whataburger's targeted development markets between Texas and Florida, along the I-10 corridor.

"I have been interested in becoming a Whataburger franchisee for many years, and this new initiative came along at the perfect time," Branch said. "I feel very proud to be involved with what I believe is the best franchise opportunity, and the best burger company, around." -Business Wire

