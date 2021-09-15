Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed the most recent trading day at $21.16, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VSH to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 168%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $834.1 million, up 30.3% from the prior-year quarter.

VSH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $3.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +156.52% and +29.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VSH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VSH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.5, so we one might conclude that VSH is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VSH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Discretes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

