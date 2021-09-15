FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $27.15, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.76% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FUBO is projected to report earnings of -$0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $143.49 million, up 134.46% from the year-ago period.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.55 per share and revenue of $568.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.1% and +160.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

